The first look at live-action adaptation of Japanese psychological horror game The Exit 8 has arrived

This year has some absolutely astounding video game adaptations making their arrival, with April alone offering Netflix's Devil May Cry and also live-action takes on Minecraft, Until Dawn, and more The Last of Us. August will also present something on the live-action front, but admittedly not something many will likely be familiar with.

The cult Japanese indie game The Exit 8, which is a psychological horror that revolves around a man attempting to escape an endless Japanese underground train station, is getting a live-action version, and we've just been presented with the first glimpse at it.

The movie is titled solely Exit 8, and it'll be coming to Japanese cinemas first on August 29, with unclear plans for an international release to follow. As per what the film is about (aside the obvious...), on the Toho Co. website - after translation - director and screenwriter Genki Kawamura stated:

"An infinite loop of confusion and fear in a super-Japanese organized underground passage.

When I came across "Exit 8", I was excited that it was an "invention" from Japan that could compete on the world stage. But what kind of movie would it be? I have made over 40 movies so far, but I have never had such an uncertain movie. However, I thought that this was the kind of entertainment I wanted to experience in a movie theater, and if I were to take on the challenge of being a director, I wanted it to be that kind of movie.

"Kazunari Ninomiya plays the main character, who gets lost in an underground passage that loops endlessly, showing strange behavior as if it had a will of its own. His character has no name. In the "modern age" where scary and strange things happen every day, I asked him to play a "human" who survives the difficult "reality"."

Check out the trailer for Exit 8 below.