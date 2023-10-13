The first leaked maps for 2024's Call of Duty have arrived

HQ

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III might not even be out yet, but already we've seen an apparent leak for the next game coming in the franchise.

Whatever Call of Duty 2024 will actually be called, apparently it'll be bringing back some classic maps. Namely, we'll be seeing WMD from Call of Duty: Black Ops and Grind from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. This leak comes from COD_Perseus and was corroborated by Insider Gaming.

This doesn't mean it's 100% confirmed, but considering Call of Duty has been leaning more and more into nostalgia in recent years, we would not be surprised if this turns out to be true. Already, we know that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will remaster old maps from the original game.

What classic Treyarch maps do you want to see make a return?