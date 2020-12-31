The first issue of God of War: Fallen God will reportedly release March 10, 2021

You're watching Advertisements

After suffering a delay and being pushed out of 2020, it has now been suggested that the first issue of God of War: Fallen God will launch March 10, 2021. No official announcement has been made, but eagled-eyed fans have noticed that the aforementioned date has been listed on the publisher's website. This series of comic books takes place between the events of God of War III and God of War (2018).

The description for the series on the publisher's website reads: "After conquering Zeus and thwarting Athena, Kratos believes himself to be finally free from his bondage. He sets sail for the desert in an attempt to distance himself from his home and his shame only to find his rage and guilt follow close behind. Kratos rages against the one foe that has proven to be unconquerable--himself. But a war against oneself is unwinnable, and only invites madness."

Will you be picking this one up when it launches?

Thanks, Comic Book.