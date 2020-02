Later today we'll finally get a good long look at Baldur's Gate III, which is rather overdue seeing as we haven't seen the game in action at all since it was revealed last March at GDC. But if you simply cannot wait for the presentation, some screenshots have already leaked.

They seem to have leaked through an anonymous source on Imgur, but they appear to be both real and extremely good-looking.

You can see them below, and stay tuned for more later this afternoon.