The first image of The Hunger Games prequel has been released

Lionsgate has officially released the first image of the upcoming The Hunger Games prequel movie, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Originally done so exclusively via Vanity Fair, the image has since been shared across Twitter, where Lionsgate attached the following message.

"this is a story about love. and we love all kinds of things we don't trust. here's your 1st look at HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES."

The movie will tell the story of a young Coriolanus Snow, many years before he rose to power and became a tyrant. The story will explore Snow's high school years, where we get glimpses of the vicious man he will become, and even sees Snow navigating a relationship with Lucy Gray Baird (played by Rachel Zegler), a tribute from District 12, as well a connection with the cruel Dr. Volumnia Gaul (Viola Davis).

As for when this prequel will premiere in cinemas, Lionsgate recently revealed that the movie would open on November 17, 2023. Take a look at the teaser image below.