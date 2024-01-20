The first image from the Michael Jackson biopic has been released

HQ

With production on Antoine Fuqua's Michael Jackson biopic due to start next week on (22nd January), the first image from the film has been shared.

Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson, who is set to play him in the film, shared the following post on Instagram, which was taken by Jourdynn Jackson. Captioned "The Journey Starts Monday," the image shows Jaafar replicating one of the King of Pop's iconic poses.

The film's biopic reads: "Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known."

Michael is set to premiere in theatres globally on 18th April 2025.