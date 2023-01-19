HQ

The first hour of Forspoken has leaked online, just ahead of its release on PC and PS5 on the 24th of January.

First spotted on the Resetera forums for the game, the lengthy gameplay footage doesn't give too many spoilers, but if you want to go into Forspoken completely blind, it's probably best you avoid the leak.

But, if you're looking for a first impression of the game and want to see extended gameplay footage, it might be worth diving into.

In other news, Forspoken recently revealed its demanding PC specs, which require your rig to have a Radeon RX 6800 XT minimum to run at 4K 60fps.