The first Harley Quinn: Season 4 trailer is about as crazy and lewd as you might expect

As we reported a few weeks ago, Harley Quinn is back for a fourth season on July 27. Now we've gotten a first proper trailer of things to come, and if you expect something hyperviolent, vulgar and obnoxious... well, you will get pretty much just that.

Harley Quinn's first three seasons as well as the upcoming fourth one can be viewed on (HBO) Max, and we can highly recommend it. In addition to an unapologetic and unexpectedly daring presentation, there is also an impressive cast of voice actors including Kaley Cuoco (Harley himself), Alan Tudyk, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Ironside, Wayne Knight and even James Gunn (playing himself).