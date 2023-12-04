Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Grand Theft Auto VI

The first GTA VI trailer will be 1 minute and 31 seconds long

We're less than 24 hours away from what might become the most watched trailer of all time.

Even just Rockstar announcing that the first Grand Theft Auto VI trailer will be available from 2 PM GMT / 3 PM CET on the 5th of December broke records on Twitter/X, so there's no doubt that millions of people will click the same Youtube link in less than 24 hours. Now we know how long they'll be watching the same video.

Because Rockstar has posted the Youtube site for the GTA VI trailer, which means that we know this first trailer will become exactly 1 minute and 31 seconds long. What do you hope will be shown and revealed in these 91 seconds tomorrow?

