The first GTA VI trailer will be 1 minute and 31 seconds long

Even just Rockstar announcing that the first Grand Theft Auto VI trailer will be available from 2 PM GMT / 3 PM CET on the 5th of December broke records on Twitter/X, so there's no doubt that millions of people will click the same Youtube link in less than 24 hours. Now we know how long they'll be watching the same video.

Because Rockstar has posted the Youtube site for the GTA VI trailer, which means that we know this first trailer will become exactly 1 minute and 31 seconds long. What do you hope will be shown and revealed in these 91 seconds tomorrow?