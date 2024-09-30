The first full trailer for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu sets up an exciting gothic horror

HQ

One of the most anticipated films for the entirety of 2024 is the next effort from The Lighthouse, The Witch, and The Northman director Robert Eggers. It's known as Nosferatu and is a live-action adaptation of the story of the iconic and legendary titular vampire that is inspired by the timeless literary classic Dracula, written by Bram Stoker.

Nosferatu is a gothic tale that explores the "obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

It features an absolutely stacked cast, with Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter, Nicholas Hoult as Thomas Hutter, Willem Dafoe as Professor Albin Eberhart von Franz, Emma Corrin as Anna Harding, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Freidrich Harding, and Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok, AKA Nosferatu.

Nosferatu opens in cinemas on Christmas Day, and ahead of that arrival, you can see the really gripping and exciting full trailer below.