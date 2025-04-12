The first footage from the set of Avengers: Doomsday has leaked

HQ

Last week, Marvel started a mysterious livestream where they initially put out a folding chair with Chris Hemsworth's name on it. Every 20 minutes, another chair was set up with a new name on it, and this went on for hours. Finally, a satisfied Robert Downey Jr. appeared to announce that filming on Avengers: Doomsday is now officially underway. And now we have the first sign of life from the set.

Thanks to a couple of dedicated fans, drones have managed to photograph a closed location that shows a bombed-out battlefield. Unfortunately, there are no heroes in the picture, so the footage itself may not be very exciting. In any case, you can take a look for yourself below.