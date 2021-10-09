The first footage for the Peacemaker show has been released

HQ

John Cena made his debut as the DC Extended Universe character Peacemaker in 2021's The Suicide Squad. The movie launched to pretty high acclaim, and once again proved James Gunn's brilliance when it comes to making superhero movies, but it also served as a way to lead-in to a new DC show, revolving around Cena's Peacemaker.

The show is simply called Peacemaker and is set to begin streaming on HBO Max (we're yet to know how the show will be streamed in the UK) this coming January, and to get us all hyped up for it when it lands, HBO has released a short clip that captures just some of the hilarious nature of the character and what the show will hopefully include.

You can take a look at the clip below, and if you're interested in hearing more about the show, we'd hedge our bets that the DC FanDome set for October 16 will be a good place to learn more about the series.

