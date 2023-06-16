Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The first Fire Emblem game to be released in the West comes to Switch Online next week

The title is known as Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade in Japan.

Nintendo has confirmed that Fire Emblem on the Game Boy Advance will be migrating over to the Nintendo Switch on the 23rd of June, as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.

This is the latest Game Boy Advance game to come to the service, and for Japanese users, another game is on the way in the form of Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade, which is the predecessor to what Western audiences will just know as Fire Emblem.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you'll be heading back to the classic Fire Emblem game.

