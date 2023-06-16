The first Fire Emblem game to be released in the West comes to Switch Online next week

Nintendo has confirmed that Fire Emblem on the Game Boy Advance will be migrating over to the Nintendo Switch on the 23rd of June, as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.

This is the latest Game Boy Advance game to come to the service, and for Japanese users, another game is on the way in the form of Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade, which is the predecessor to what Western audiences will just know as Fire Emblem.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you'll be heading back to the classic Fire Emblem game.