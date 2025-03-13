The first F1 trailer is spectacular: Brad Pitt as a 60-year-old Formula 1 driver

HQ

F1, one of the most hyped blockbusters of the summer, releases more footage in the first official trailer (after the teaser and a behind the scenes look). Coming from producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski, F1 could easily be considered the "Top Gun Maverick" of Formula 1 due to how authentic it will be.

In fact, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton works as a producer, and was shot during real Grand Prix over the past two seasons (with some "spoilery" scenes captured by the actual F1 crowds). The only thing not too realistic is that it will star Brad Pitt, who is 61... way pass the oldest current F1 driver, Fernando Alonso (43). Not even in the 1950s drivers raced beyond 55 years old.

However, that's the magic of the movies: Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, who was a promising driver in the 1990s, but suffers a near career-ending accident. 30 years later, he is approached by a team owner played by Javier Bardem, who convinces him to go back and drive alongside a rookie (Damson Idris).

The realism of the race scenes is clear from the trailer. The film will be a true visual showcase, better seen on IMAX screens, and despite being produced by Apple, it will get a theater release on June 25.