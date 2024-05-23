The first expansion for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader will see you fighting shadows

HQ

During the Warhammer Skulls Showcase this evening, Games Workshop and developer Owlcat Games has just announced the first expansion for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.

Set to be known as Void Shadows, this is said to be a story that will see players facing off against an all-new enemy attempting to bring down the Von Valancius dynasty from within.

Void Shadows is claimed to offer; 15-hours of adventures, two new archetypes to master with their own abilities, new lore to unpack, additional quests, new crew members to level up, more locations to visit, a hanger to unlock and improve in your Voidship to be able to launch groups of fighters, and also a brand new companion, the Death Cult assassin Kibellah, who can also be romanced.

Void Shadows will launch on August 8, and you can see the announcement trailer for the expansion below.

HQ

Otherwise, Owlcat has used this announcement to also reveal that Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is now fully Steam Deck compatible, and that you can pick up the game (and even its Collector's Edition) for 30% off on all platforms right now.