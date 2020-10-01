The first ever Steam Tabletop Fest debuts on 21 October

You're watching Advertisements

The 21 October marks history as the first Steam Tabletop Fest launches. The event, co-produced by Auroch Digital will last until the 26 October, and is set to feature "virtual let's plays, panels, talks and more streaming activities that explore the fusion between physical and digital games with legendary designers, upcoming studios and more" states Steam.

By working with Valve, some of the lined-up speakers range from Call of Cthulu's Sandy Petersen, to Games Workshop's co-founder, Ian Livingstone.

Alongside speakers, the event is also looking to feature events, such as a dive into both the physical and digital version of Plague Inc. with Game Designer, James Vaughan, or a new look at upcoming plans for Gloomhaven, in a livestream with the developers.

The event will start at 10am PST, or 6pm BST, but you can be reminded by signing up for more information at the official Tabletop Fest site here.