The first-ever Olympic Esports Games will be held in Saudi Arabia next year

The International Olympic Committee has noticed for a while the growth and global reach of esports, but has failed to realise how to develop and merge esports into the Olympic portfolio. In the past, this included smaller tournaments at major Olympic events that, while interesting, felt like an oversight, which is no doubt also a contributing factor to the creation of what is being dubbed the Olympic Esports Games (OES).

The OES has been greenlit by the IOC through a unanimous vote and will be debuting as soon as next year when the first games are held in Saudi Arabia. With this selection in mind, the process to choose a host city and venue are underway, as is the specific timing. If it ends up being a summer event, perhaps there will be some crossover with the 2025 Esports World Cup, which will be hosted in Qiddiya and not Riyadh like the 2024 festival.

Speaking about the OES, IOC president Thomas Bach stated, "This is truly a new era for the IOC. With the confirmation by the IOC Session of the creation of the Olympic Esports Games, we are keeping up with the pace of the digital revolution. The esports community, represented in our Esports Commission, has enthusiastically engaged with this initiative. This is further proof of the attractivity of the Olympic brand and the values it stands for among young people. The NOC of Saudi Arabia will bring great - if not unique - experience in the field of esports to this project. This partnership is based on the Olympic Charter and the Olympic values."

