The first-ever Champions League play-off day ended with predictable results

For the first time ever, Champions League has an extra knock out phase, for the teams that ranked below the top 8 in the League Phase and didn't get direct qualification for the round of 16. Several European giants, including teams with multiple Champions League title, played last night: a dishonour, perhaps, but it if it gets the job done...

Thus, the results were as expected: the big teams triumphed and crushed their rivals' dream of reaching the round of 16. PSG was the first to crush Brest 3-0, followed by last year's finalist Borussia Dortmund, another 3-0 against Sporting Lisbon.

Juventus had a tougher time against Dutch club PSV Eindhoven (winner of the European Cup in 1988), but prevailed 2-1.

And then there was Manchester City vs. Real Madrid. The most anticipated game of the play-off, and the most antinatural: two European giants, the two most recent winners, and only one will reach the round of 16. So far, Real Madrid has the upper hand, after claiming the victory in the last minute: a hugely entertaining 2-3, the first time Madrid wins at the Etihad.



Brest 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain



Juventus 2-1 PSV Eindhoven



Manchester City 2-3 Real Madrid



Sporting CP 0-3 Borussia Dortmund



Tomorrow, the four remaining games will take place. The second leg of the play-off will take place next week, and the round of 16 starts the first week of March.

Champions League games on Wednesday, February 12



Club Brugge vs Atalanta - 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Monaco vs Benfica - 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Celtic vs Bayern München - 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Feyenoord vs Milan - 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT

