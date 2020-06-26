The first eTour de France will start on Sunday

You're watching Advertisements

A few weeks ago, Nacon released its cycling simulation Pro Cycling manager on PC. It has since decided to organize the first edition of the eTour de France that will start on June 28 and end on July 9, which is when the real Tour de France was supposed to take place.

Just like its real-life counterpart, they will start in Nice and end the eTour de France in Paris. 10 streamers will participate in this event which will be analyzed by professional cyclists and various simulation games experts. This should make the wait before the start of the real Tour de France at the end of August more bearable for cyclist enthusiasts.

Check the competition's trailer on Twitter.