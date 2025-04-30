The first episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld will premiere early on Fortnite

HQ

What can't you do in Fortnite, nowadays? If you were going to say "watch Star Wars," well buddy, I have some news for you. The latest animated series from the Star Wars universe, Tales of the Underworld, is exclusively releasing a couple of days early via Fortnite.

To get access to the episodes, you'll need to sign into Epic Games and link your MyDisney account with it. Then, you'll be able to watch the first two episodes of Tales of the Underworld on the 2nd of May, before the series launches on the 4th of May on Disney+.

This marks the first time a Disney+ show has been made available to watch early on another platform, and perhaps signals a strange future for Fortnite collaborations. The episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld will release at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST on the 2nd of May, coinciding with the new Star Wars-themed season for Fortnite.

Will you be watching Tales of the Underworld via Fortnite?