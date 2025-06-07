The first episode of The Guardian of Nature is out now on most platforms

One of the many shadow-drops that have happened at the Wholesome Games Direct show this year includes the first episode of developer Inlusio Interactive's The Guardian of Nature. Yep, as of this very moment, you can head to most platforms to experience the beginning of the puzzle adventure revolving around a size-shifting botanist.

For those unfamiliar with this game, the description explains: "Players embark on a magical journey with botanist Henry, use his size-changing ability to explore nature above and below ground, in big and in small and solve solarpunk puzzles to put nature back in order."

The Guardian of Nature features both a hand-drawn and hand-animated art style, and as for the exact places where you can play the game, it's available now on PC (via Steam and itch.io), Nintendo Switch (no word on Switch 2... yet), Xbox One, iOS (even through Apple Arcade), and Android too.