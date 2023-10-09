The first episode of Camping Trip With Pokémon has been released

HQ

A new Pokémon live action web series has debuted online! The first episode of Camping Trip With Pokémon has been posted on the official Japanese Pokémon YouTube channel and it follows a man preparing for a trip out in the wilderness with his Pokémon buddies.

Episode one stars popular Generation 1 Pokémon Pikachu, Psyduck, and Jigglypuff, and shows the creation of some very mouth-watering looking desserts. Unfortunately, the video is in Japanese, but it still feels incredibly wholesome and doesn't fail in making us feel hungry.

At the time of writing, it's unclear when the next episode of Camping Trip With Pokémon will surface, but we'll be sure to keep you posted once it's published.

You can watch the first episode in full below: