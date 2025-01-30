The first DLC for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate will feature Casey Jones as a playable character

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate launched last November on mobile devices and also on Steam, and next week it will receive its first additional content in the form of DLC. On February 5, to be exact.

The main attraction of this update is the introduction of Casey Jones as a playable character. With his arsenal of hockey gear, Casey will be the first player-controlled character with a ranged attack, giving the game an interesting new layer of depth.

Will you be playing as Casey next week in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate?