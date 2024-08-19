The First Descendant Season 1 lands on the 29th of August

HQ

The First Descendant has racked up millions of players since it launched at the start of July, and now we're nearly ready for the first season of the third-person shooter.

As you can see in the trailer below, there is a lot of new content coming to the game in Season 1. First, there's a new Descendant. Hailey is a legendary sniper armed with an anti-material rifle, sub-zero bullets, and a storm snare. She's sure to bring a chilling edge to the battlefield.

If you're a speedrunner or if you're more than accustomed to Hard Difficulty Infiltration Operations, you'll now have the option of taking part in Invasion Dungeons, which are all about clearing the invasion as quickly as possible.

There's also Inversion Reinforcement, which is a new lot of incremental powers in hunting, attribute, recovery, survival, and more, which will progress with your season progression. A new Descendant in Ultimate Freyna, alongside a story for Freyna among plenty more additions are coming in three updates, beginning on the 29th of August.