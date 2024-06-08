English
The First Descendant

The First Descendant premieres next month

And we have the best trailer from Summer Game Fest to show you.

Did Nexon provide the best trailer of the night at Summer Game Fest? Probably so. M83's "Outro" can make any trailer look epic, and that was the case with the cinematic trailer released for the highly anticipated The First Descendant, whose release date revealed that we won't have to wait very long.

The Japanese looter-shooter, which was actually supposed to be launched last year after several beta versions, has been confirmed to be published on July 2nd and will be free-to-play. The game is set to be available for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Did you get hooked on this game after the amazing trailer?

The First Descendant

