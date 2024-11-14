The First Descendant is adding jiggle physics, you dirty dogs

HQ

The First Descendant is an RPG shooter that attracted millions of players following its launch. While plenty of people are in it for the looting and shooting, there is a good chunk of fans that have a certain... fondness for the female character designs.

Those same fans have been requesting jiggle physics for some time now, and Nexon has answered their prayers. Speaking in a late-night Discord Q&A (thanks, GamesRadar), Nexon developer TFD_PD_Lee said "I wanted to share some important news, so I decided to come online late tonight. After a lengthy discussion with the AD today, a decision has been made to add the much-requested 'Jiggle Physics.' This was decided only a short while ago, so the details of when and how it will be implemented in the game are yet to be finalized and will be shared in future updates."

It almost seems to take the fun out of it, adding such formality to the inclusion of jiggle physics. However they were announced, though, fans will be glad that they're in the game. The First Descendant has never been a game to shy away from the NSFW outfits, so it seems it'll only be leaning further in that direction in the future.