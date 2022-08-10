The First Descendant gets stunning teaser trailer

If you liked Outriders and would like something else in the same vein, then Nexon's upcoming co-op shooter The First Descendant just might be for you. It was recently announced without much fanfare, and is a free-to-play shooter in sci-fi environments, and is also said to have RPG elements.

It is developed by Nexon themselves, and on the Steam page, there is a short description of what to expect:

"The First Descendant is a third-person cooperative action RPG shooter in which you can play as Descendants who inherited the unknown powers and make them stronger to fight against the invaders and protect humans."

Now we've gotten a new teaser trailer, and it's quite obvious that this Unreal Engine 5 title will be quite the looker when it is launching on a yet to be disclosed date for PC, Playstation and Xbox. Check it out yourself below, we promise it is well spent time.