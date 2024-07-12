The First Descendant developer promises to do better following Destiny 2 'stolen' icon controversy

HQ

Earlier in the week, an article by Forbes pointed out that a lot of the skill icons for The First Descendant were very similar to those seen in Destiny 2. It doesn't seem like this was done with any malicious intent, as it appears that the icons just mistakenly appeared online as open source icons.

In a statement to IGN, The First Descendant developer Nexon acknowledges this mistake, and says that it holds a great respect and fondness for Bungie's shooter. "The First Descendant, as a looter shooter game, was developed with a deep affection and respect for other games in the genre," reads the statement.

"Destiny 2, being a globally renowned looter shooter game, is also personally admired and respected by the team...We have taken the concerns raised seriously and decided to make adjustments to ensure that the imagery that may appear similar clearly reflects the unique identity of our game. We will continue to improve the game for fans of the looter shooter genre."

The First Descendant is also receiving criticisms for other aspects, but despite that it has drawn in a massive amount of players. Check out our review here.