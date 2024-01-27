The first demo for Headquarters: World War II will be available during Steam Next Fest

HQ

Players will soon be able to dive into the fast-paced action of Headquarters: World War II, as the game's first demo is launching during Steam Next Fest. Available 5th-12th February, the demo contains two missions: a tutorial and the first mission contained within the game's German campaign, which will see players take on the Allied on D-Day.

Headquarters: World War II is planned to launch in Q2 2024. The game covers the Battle of Normandy in three plot-driven campaigns: the UK, the US, and Germany. Alongside these three campaigns, the game features a Skirmish Mode, a Map Editor tool, a random map generation tool, and a Multiplayer Mode for up to four players.