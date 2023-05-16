The first clip of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has been revealed

HQ

The first clip from the upcoming movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has been spotted online. It features a chase in two Tuk Tuks being driven by Indy and Phoebe Waller Bridge's character who are being pursued by a car with Mads Mikkelsen in the back.

It appears to be a fairly standard action clip, although some are finding it to be controversial as it seems Indy takes a backseat to allow Phoebe Waller Bridge's character more of the limelight. Considering the nostalgia associated with Indiana Jones, this has rubbed some fans the wrong way.

Check out the clip below for yourself and let us know what you think. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, but we'll be waiting a little while longer until we see it in theatres.