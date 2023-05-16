Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The first clip of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has been revealed

It's proving to be a bit controversial over on Twitter.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The first clip from the upcoming movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has been spotted online. It features a chase in two Tuk Tuks being driven by Indy and Phoebe Waller Bridge's character who are being pursued by a car with Mads Mikkelsen in the back.

It appears to be a fairly standard action clip, although some are finding it to be controversial as it seems Indy takes a backseat to allow Phoebe Waller Bridge's character more of the limelight. Considering the nostalgia associated with Indiana Jones, this has rubbed some fans the wrong way.

Check out the clip below for yourself and let us know what you think. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, but we'll be waiting a little while longer until we see it in theatres.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Related texts



Loading next content