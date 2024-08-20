The First Berserker: Khazan unveils new trailer and announces release in early 2025

HQ

The ONL was not to be without a new entry in the Soulslike genre, and it was The First Berserker: Khazan that made an appearance at Geoff Keighley's event. Nexon and studio Neople announced that the ARPG will be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S early next year, while also unveiling a new gameplay trailer.

In addition, the title will be available for Gamescom attendees to try out for the first time. A Closed Beta has also been announced for 11-20 October 2024, which you can sign up for on the official website here.

Check out the new trailer for The First Berserker: Khazan below.