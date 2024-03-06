The First Berserker: Khazan trailer shows action packed gameplay

One of the games shown during the Xbox Partner Preview show that just ended was Nexon's upcoming The First Berserker: Khazan. This is an action-packed single player RPG taking place within the Dungeon Fighter Online universe.

In a two minute video filled with gameplay, we got a good look at some pretty intense battles and a graphic design we believe fans of manga and anime will appreciate a lot. Here's what the official press release had to say:

"The Pell Los Empire has been saved—at a cost. After the Great General Khazan and Archmage Ozma defeat the Berserk Dragon Hismar and the Dragon Legion, players will step into the shoes of Khazan as he is falsely accused of treason and exiled beyond the empire. In this hardcore action RPG, thrilling combat takes center stage with every step of Khazan's quest for vengeance against those who orchestrated his downfall, marked by intense, aggressive and ever-changing styles of battle.

To survive the relentless onslaught of antagonistic forces, players must master the art of combat, upgrade character skills and combine weapons and armor—each with unique perks. As players clear more difficult missions, they'll go head-to-head with intimidating bosses, acquiring powerful gear and abilities to unleash vicious combos and stylish yet brutal take-downs."

Sounds interesting? Check out the brand new trailer to see what all of this looks like in-game.