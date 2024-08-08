English
The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan reveals combat system and first boss in its first 15 minutes

Nexon's soulslike game delays its release window to 2025, but gives us a good gameplay instead.

NeoPle and Nexon have moved the release window for their Souls-style ARPG, The First Berserker: Khazan to 2025. This would normally be bad news, but it looks like that means we could be in for something big next year, judging by the latest screenshots of the game.

In fact, it's the first 15 minutes of gameplay from the game, where we see the Norse protagonist fighting with two axes against all sorts of enemies, ending with a big fight against an ice troll (presumably, the game's first boss).

We've been particularly struck by the sense of impact of the blows, something that's not always easy to convey in this kind of game, so we'll be keeping a close eye on The First Berserker: Khazan in the coming months. It will be coming for PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The First Berserker: Khazan

