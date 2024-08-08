The First Berserker: Khazan reveals combat system and first boss in its first 15 minutes

HQ

NeoPle and Nexon have moved the release window for their Souls-style ARPG, The First Berserker: Khazan to 2025. This would normally be bad news, but it looks like that means we could be in for something big next year, judging by the latest screenshots of the game.

In fact, it's the first 15 minutes of gameplay from the game, where we see the Norse protagonist fighting with two axes against all sorts of enemies, ending with a big fight against an ice troll (presumably, the game's first boss).

HQ

We've been particularly struck by the sense of impact of the blows, something that's not always easy to convey in this kind of game, so we'll be keeping a close eye on The First Berserker: Khazan in the coming months. It will be coming for PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.