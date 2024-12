HQ

We now have the official release date for The First Berserker: Khazan, and it launches on the 27th of March, 2025. The announcement was accompanied by a new trailer at The Game Awards tonight, where we saw plenty of bloody action.

The First Berserker: Khazan is a new hardcore stylish action-RPG from NeoPle, and published by Nexon. If you want to see the dark fantasy world of the game, you can check it out in the trailer below: