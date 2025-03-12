HQ

There are a few big games making their arrival in the latter half of this month, including Assassin's Creed Shadows, Atomfall, Xenoblade Chronicles X, and Neople's action-RPG The First Berserker: Khazan. It's going to be a busy few weeks for gamers, and if you were even slightly concerned one might not make it on time, we have some good news for fans of the latter.

In a post on X, it has just been confirmed that The First Berserker: Khazan has gone gold and is all ready and prepared for its launch on March 27.

"#Khazan has officially gone GOLD! The journey to release is almost complete, and we can't wait for you to experience the world we've built on March 27. Thank you for all the support—next stop, launch day!"

With its release coming up soon, you can see the latest trailer for The First Berserker: Khazan below, as well as some thoughts here from the last time we went hands-on with it for a preview.