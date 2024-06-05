The first Alan Wake 2 expansion will be shown on Friday

HQ

Last year, Remedy confirmed that the first expansion to Alan Wake 2 will be called Night Springs, which is also the name of the Twilight Zone-inspired TV series that features in the games.

Now Remedy has posted a characteristically cryptic post on X, clearly hinting that we will see the Night Springs expansion at Summer Game Fest this Friday:

"Dark Triangle Coffee. Just coffee, nothing else. Have a sip at Night Springs' One and Only Coffee World.

Join the percolation on June 7th... in Night Springs."

It is obvious that we will get to see Night Springs, but what do we know about this expansion? Well, last year we reported on this, and Remedy themselves describe the premise like this:

"Play as several familiar characters from the world of Alan Wake and experience the unexplainable in multiple self-contained episodes of Night Springs, a fictional television show set in the world of Alan Wake."

And with that said, all we can do is wait. On Friday at 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST, Summer Game Fest kicks off and we will of course report on everything that's shown - and you can actually follow the show here on Gamereactor.