The first AI robot bartender has made its way to the Texas Rangers' baseball stadium

The first "humanoid" bartender robot has arrived. Yep, the future is sure here alright. Not long now until we're living out the iRobot dream. ADAM is the name of this robot, and he'll be installed at the Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers.

"ADAM has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few months, after a successful debut of advanced AI features at CES 2024, and we're excited to continue the momentum with the addition of ADAM to the famed Globe Life Field," said Matt Casella, President at Richtech Robotics, the makers of the robot. "We're constantly advancing ADAM's technology to bring exceptional, engaging, and fluid interaction with customers and colleagues across industries, and we look forward to seeing a new audience interact with our leading robot."

ADAM has two robotic arms, advanced sensors, and AI so that he can help speed up efficiency at the stadium. He's going to be joining the hospitality team so that the other members of the team can engage more with attendees at the stadium.

Would you want to be served by a robot?

