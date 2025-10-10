Sports
The first 20 teams qualified for World Cup 2026
These are the first teams confirmed qualified for World Cup 2026.
HQ
World Cup qualifiers are still underway in many parts of the world. The largest World Cup ever (with 48 teams instead of 32) in USA, Mexico, and Canada, currently has 20 countries confirmed for the megaevent next summer, mostly from South America (CONMEBOL) and Asia (AFC).
This week, the direct spots for Africa and Asia will be decided, and it is likely we will find out some of the first European nations to qualify. The draw will be on December 5, but six spots will still be up for grabs on the inter confederation play-offs.
This is the list of countries confirmed for World Cup as of October 10, 2025:
Africa (4/9 + 1 playoff spot)
- Algeria
- Egypt
- Morocco
- Tunisia
Asia (6/8 + 1 playoff spot)
- Australia
- Iran
- Japan
- Jordan
- South Korea
- Uzbekistan
Europe (0/12 + 4 playoff spots)
None yet
Oceania (1/1 + 1 playoff spot)
- New Zealand
South America (6/6 + 1 playoff spot)
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Ecuador
- Uruguay
- Colombia
- Paraguay
North and Central America (3 host countries + 0/3 + 2 playoff spot)
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
Are you excited for World Cup 2026?