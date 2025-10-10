Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
Sports

The first 20 teams qualified for World Cup 2026

These are the first teams confirmed qualified for World Cup 2026.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

World Cup qualifiers are still underway in many parts of the world. The largest World Cup ever (with 48 teams instead of 32) in USA, Mexico, and Canada, currently has 20 countries confirmed for the megaevent next summer, mostly from South America (CONMEBOL) and Asia (AFC).

This week, the direct spots for Africa and Asia will be decided, and it is likely we will find out some of the first European nations to qualify. The draw will be on December 5, but six spots will still be up for grabs on the inter confederation play-offs.

This is the list of countries confirmed for World Cup as of October 10, 2025:

Africa (4/9 + 1 playoff spot)


  • Algeria

  • Egypt

  • Morocco

  • Tunisia

Asia (6/8 + 1 playoff spot)


  • Australia

  • Iran

  • Japan

  • Jordan

  • South Korea

  • Uzbekistan

Europe (0/12 + 4 playoff spots)

None yet

Oceania (1/1 + 1 playoff spot)


  • New Zealand

South America (6/6 + 1 playoff spot)


  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Ecuador

  • Uruguay

  • Colombia

  • Paraguay

North and Central America (3 host countries + 0/3 + 2 playoff spot)


  • United States

  • Mexico

  • Canada

Are you excited for World Cup 2026?

The first 20 teams qualified for World Cup 2026
ph.FAB / Shutterstock.com

This post is tagged as:

SportsfootballWorld Cup


Loading next content