The first 20 teams qualified for World Cup 2026

World Cup qualifiers are still underway in many parts of the world. The largest World Cup ever (with 48 teams instead of 32) in USA, Mexico, and Canada, currently has 20 countries confirmed for the megaevent next summer, mostly from South America (CONMEBOL) and Asia (AFC).

This week, the direct spots for Africa and Asia will be decided, and it is likely we will find out some of the first European nations to qualify. The draw will be on December 5, but six spots will still be up for grabs on the inter confederation play-offs.

This is the list of countries confirmed for World Cup as of October 10, 2025:

Africa (4/9 + 1 playoff spot)



Algeria



Egypt



Morocco



Tunisia



Asia (6/8 + 1 playoff spot)



Australia



Iran



Japan



Jordan



South Korea



Uzbekistan



Europe (0/12 + 4 playoff spots)

None yet

Oceania (1/1 + 1 playoff spot)



New Zealand



South America (6/6 + 1 playoff spot)



Argentina



Brazil



Ecuador



Uruguay



Colombia



Paraguay



North and Central America (3 host countries + 0/3 + 2 playoff spot)



United States



Mexico



Canada



Are you excited for World Cup 2026?