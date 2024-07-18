The first 11 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III teams to compete in the Esports World Cup have been named

HQ

One of the more surprising tournaments at the Esports World Cup is the inclusion of a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III event. It's surprising because the premier Call of Duty esports scene is dominated by the exclusive Call of Duty League (which only features 12 teams), and this event is set to see 16 teams in attendance, and not even every CDL team either.

With that in mind, we now know many of the attending teams. 11 organisations have been confirmed, with five left to be revealed in the coming days and weeks. As for those that are locked in, 10 are CDL teams or CDL parent companies, with one being a Call of Duty Pro League team.

The Atlanta Faze, Toronto Ultra, Seattle Surge, Boston Breach, Carolina Royal Ravens, and Las Vegas Legion will all be appearing as their CDL likenesses, but Minnesota Rokkr will be present as owner G2 Esports, Los Angeles Thieves will appear as owner 100 Thieves, OpTic Texas will show up as owner OpTic Gaming, and the New York Subliners will represent new owners Cloud9 for the first time. The last roster is Team Heretics, who are the CPL organisation.

With $1.8 million on offer and the tournament slated for August 15-18, the rest of the attending teams will no doubt be revealed very soon.