The FireAid concert has concluded and featured appearances from rockstars, pop stars, and Nirvana...?

We are all very familiar with the events that affected Los Angeles over the past few weeks, with terrible wildfires claiming many lives and causing irreparable damage to the city. With this being the case, many of the music industry's biggest names came together overnight to host a massive concert called FireAid, where the aim was to raise money for those affected by the natural disaster.

The attending stars were plentiful and truly A-list, including rockstars of yore like Rod Stewart and Stevie Nicks, dance legends like Earth, Wind & Fire, alternative sensations like Red Hot Chili Peppers and Green Day, pop stars like Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish, and quite frankly too many more to name. You can see the attending stars in the set list from Disney+ below.

But this wasn't the extent of who was in attendance, as many were surprised to see a reunion of the surviving members of Nirvana. The band that dissolved after Kurt Cobain's death in 1994 reunited for the first time since a special appearance in 2012, to perform a few songs with Joan Jett, Kim Gordon, St. Vincent, and even drummer (and Foo Fighters frontman) Dave Grohl's daughter Violet Grohl.

You can see the band's performance at FireAid in the full replay below, with Nirvana's set beginning at the 3:43:00 marker.