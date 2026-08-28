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Fire Emblem: Three Houses

The Fire Emblem: Three Houses soundtrack is now available with Nintendo Music

There are a total of 103 songs, including highlights like God-Shattering Star and The Apex of the World.

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While we wait for Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, which launches on September 17 exclusively for Switch 2, Nintendo suggests we enjoy the superb soundtrack from the series' by far most popular and best-selling adventure: the 2019 hit Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

You can do this, of course, through their Nintendo Music app (a service included with the Switch Online subscription), where 103 tracks totaling six hours and three minutes have been added.

If you'd like some reading material to enjoy alongside the music, we recommend our recent preview of Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, which you can find here, and if you'd like to refresh your memory about Fire Emblem: Three Houses, be sure to check out our review at this link.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

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Fire Emblem: Three HousesScore

Fire Emblem: Three Houses
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

"The crazy and over-the-top story will surely appeal to anime fans, especially if you spend some of your time following the narratives of the other houses."



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