The Fire Emblem: Three Houses soundtrack is now available with Nintendo Music

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While we wait for Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, which launches on September 17 exclusively for Switch 2, Nintendo suggests we enjoy the superb soundtrack from the series' by far most popular and best-selling adventure: the 2019 hit Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

You can do this, of course, through their Nintendo Music app (a service included with the Switch Online subscription), where 103 tracks totaling six hours and three minutes have been added.

If you'd like some reading material to enjoy alongside the music, we recommend our recent preview of Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, which you can find here, and if you'd like to refresh your memory about Fire Emblem: Three Houses, be sure to check out our review at this link.