The Finals

The Finals Season 2 launches this week

Get ready for a new map, gadgets, weapons, and more on the 14th.

Embark Studios' The Finals managed to attract millions of players when it launched last year, and now the game is gearing up for the launch of its second season.

A hacking group known as CNS has invaded the show, but that's not going to stop you and your friends from getting into some high-octane action. New weapons, gadgets, and a new map is coming to the game alongside some other major changes, such as the addition of private matches.

The new season lands later this week, on the 14th of March. Check out the trailer below and let us know if you'll be hopping on The Finals.

