The Finals esports are being paused by Embark due to "concerns" over player conduct

Developer Embark Studios, known for The Finals and most recently ARC Raiders, has revealed that it is pausing its competitive and esports efforts for the former game due to "concerns being raised regarding conduct between players active in our esports," as explained in a Discord post.

This all seems to stem from the recent proposed esports plans for the season ahead, some of which has led to criticism among those active in the scene. Embark explains that it has "seen and heard" these discussions and that it has engaged in "external legal counsel" about the matter, while being "confident" its decisions are "appropriate and within the scope of our responsibilities as a publisher and organiser."

It's unclear what's next for The Finals esports, but Embark does also state that this pause seems like the best option for the "long term health of our game" and that in relation to the proposed competitive season model, "it is our role to ensure it meets the standards we set."

No date has been given for when the pause will be lifted, but it supposedly gives the developer "space to evaluate and review the system in its entirety, and determine the best way forward."