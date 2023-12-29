Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
The Finals

The Finals developers didn't even want to make a shooter

But, when you've got a team of Battlefield vets on hand, what else are you going to make?

HQ

Considering the studio behind The Finals is chock-full of Battlefield veterans, creating a shooter for Embark Studios must feel like second nature. But, apparently the developers didn't actually intend to make a shooter at first.

Speaking with Game Informer, creative director Gustav Tilleby spoke about how The Finals came about: "To begin with, we [initially] weren't going to make a shooter. I don't think that was really something that was spoken out loud; it was something everybody assumed, like, 'no, we shouldn't do that,' Because we did it before."

"We actually had game jams and stuff pretty regularly from work early on, where everybody pitched ideas and stuff. I pitched some ideas, including the 'boring idea one' and the 'boring idea two,' and those were both shooters," said Tilleby. "I call them that because I didn't think anyone would be interested in making them anyway. So, we just talked about that and said, 'Maybe we should give it a go.' A few of us sat down and said that if we're going to do it, it needs to be unique; it needs to be something that no one else is doing. So that was the starting point for the whole pitching process."

The Finals has definitely proven itself to be a unique shooter. Garnering millions of players in its open beta phase and continuing that interest following release, it feels like a breath of fresh air in the genre, but we'll have to wait and see whether it has a lasting impact.

The Finals

