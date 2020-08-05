The finalists revealed for 2020 UK Game of Show competition

You're watching Advertisements

Industry trade body Ukie just announced the UK's 15 finalists for the 2020 UK Game of Show competition. The winner will be announced on Monday, August 24, and will then rep the UK in the inaugural EuroPlay Games Contest on Friday, August 28, which takes place as part of the new-look Gamescom. Here are the games and their respective developers:

Amicable Animal - SOLAS

Auroch Digital - Mars Horizon

Codemasters - DIRT 5

Glitchers - Drive Buy

Huey Games - Wreckout

Junkfish Ltd - Monstrum 2

Just Add Oil - Road to Guangdong

Playtra Games - Grid Fight: Mask of the Goddess

Pretty Digital - kissy kissy!

ScribbleScape - This is Reality

Shotgun Mango - Frog Island

Thunderbox Entertainment - The Captain is Dead

UsTwo - Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Level 91 Entertainment - Inertial Drift

Phigames - Recompile

15 countries will compete in the EuroPlay Contest, and you'll find more on the event here.