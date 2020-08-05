Cookies

The finalists revealed for 2020 UK Game of Show competition

The winner will be declared in August before repping for the UK in the Eurovision-style event taking place during Gamescom.

Industry trade body Ukie just announced the UK's 15 finalists for the 2020 UK Game of Show competition. The winner will be announced on Monday, August 24, and will then rep the UK in the inaugural EuroPlay Games Contest on Friday, August 28, which takes place as part of the new-look Gamescom. Here are the games and their respective developers:

Amicable Animal - SOLAS
Auroch Digital - Mars Horizon
Codemasters - DIRT 5
Glitchers - Drive Buy
Huey Games - Wreckout
Junkfish Ltd - Monstrum 2
Just Add Oil - Road to Guangdong
Playtra Games - Grid Fight: Mask of the Goddess
Pretty Digital - kissy kissy!
ScribbleScape - This is Reality
Shotgun Mango - Frog Island
Thunderbox Entertainment - The Captain is Dead
UsTwo - Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Level 91 Entertainment - Inertial Drift
Phigames - Recompile

15 countries will compete in the EuroPlay Contest, and you'll find more on the event here.

