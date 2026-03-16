The Finalissima match between Spain and Argentina has been cancelled

HQ

The Finalissima between Spain and Argentina has been cancelled, and will not take place anywhere. The disagreement between UEFA and ASA (Argentinian Football Association) to agree on a new venue, after Qatar was ruled out due to the Middle East conflict, led to the complete cancellation of a match that was supposed to be played on March 27.

"It is a great disappointment for UEFA and the organizers that circumstances and timing have deprived the teams of the opportunity to compete for this prestigious trophy in Qatar, a country that has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to host top-level international events in state-of-the-art facilities", said UEFA in a statement, pointing to the Argentinian football federation as the responsible for rejecting most alternatives, and thanking Real Madrid for offering their stadium in a very short notice.

Recent rumours pointed to the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid as replacement for the match, but Argentine refused to accept it, believing that it would give Spain unfair advantage and that the venue should be neutral, even if they would aim to give an equitable distribution of capacity for the fans of both countries.

Another option considered was to make it a double match, with one match played in Spain and another in Bueno Aires. Argentina also rejected the idea, and proposed to play the Finalissima after the World Cup, but Spain rejected it, as they don't have any free dates to play the match.