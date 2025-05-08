The finale hurdle for Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been removed

HQ

You probably remember all the long, drawn-out arguments, leaks, concessions and court hearings - before it was decided after almost two years that Microsoft would be allowed to buy Activision Blizzard (and in the process change its entire multi-format strategy).

But... not everyone was happy with the outcome and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) tried to appeal the decision and has been working since fall 2023 to try to stop the merger. Now Yahoo reports that this work has been concluded after a unanimous court decided that everything was done properly and they also state that the FTC has not been able to come up with anything new that justifies tearing up the deal.

This means that the last little obstacle has been removed and Activision Blizzard is now owned by Microsoft without any legal question marks.