The final world from the late Half-Life 2 and Dishonored designer Viktor Antonov has been revealed as Guns of Eschaton

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Last year, we lost legendary artist, designer, and worldbuilder Viktor Antonov. Famous for his work in bringing Half-Life 2 and Dishonored to life, Antonov had been working on a final project before his passing. Now, developer Eschatology Entertainment is ready to reveal that game, and it is a first-of-its-kind Soulslike FPS called Guns of Eschaton.

Guns of Eschaton takes place in a Western setting combined with an occult flair. "The world is dying," the trailer tells us in the first few seconds, and it's up to us to preserve what law and justice there is in a world gone mad. In the trailer, we see our protagonist fighting coffins that have sprung to life, demonic ladies with bat wings and faces, and odd floating eyeballs as well as other strange and unique enemies. It looks like Guns of Eschaton is a co-op game, as we see our lead with a friend beside them, so at least you're not hunting down beings that look like they've jumped out of a cosmic horror book alone.

Eschatology Entertainment's studio head Fuad Kuliev said that he helped shape the world of Guns of Eschaton along with Viktor Antonov from its earliest stages. "I had the privilege of shaping this world together with Viktor: where ideas, themes, and concepts evolved through his talent into the world players will see today. Viktor's imagination and creative legacy have been a constant source of inspiration throughout development, and this game is the result of an incredible collaborative effort from our entire team to bring that vision to life. We are proud to share it with players around the world in partnership with our publisher, 4Divinity," he said.

Check out the trailer below, and wishlist Guns of Eschaton now on Steam.