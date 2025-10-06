The final update for Millennia, Paradox's Civilization competitor, has arrived

HQ

It's the end of an era for developer C. Prompt Games and publisher Paradox Interactive's Civilization competitor known as Millennia. After launching in March 2024 and being unevenly received by fans, it has already been decided to let the game go the way of the dodo.

In a new Steam blog post, it's mentioned that Millennia has now received its final update and patch. There will be no further support for the game, even if it will remain accessible for the foreseeable future.

The post from former community manager Katten explains: "With this patch, we are sadly coming to the end of an age. This will be the final patch for Millennia, thanks to C Prompt for their work and support of this game. We at Paradox will no longer be active on community platforms for Millennia, but you can continue counting on us for support needs, and the game will remain available to play indefinitely.

"We want to thank all of you for joining us on this journey, to everyone who played and supported our game. You've been with us from the dawn of Ancient Worlds through your wildest Atomic Ambitions, and it's been an experience for the ages."

While the game will grow no further, if you do want to experience it for yourself, you can snag a copy of Millennia on-sale today for the price of £17.49 on Steam, which is a 50% reduction from its usual valuation.