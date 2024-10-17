The final The Conjuring film has begun filming

One of the most recognisable and popular modern horror franchises is The Conjuring series. This slate of spooky outings has seen Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga battling all kinds of horrors over the years, but clearly this has taken its toll on the pair as they are soon set to retire from the series.

Next year, The Conjuring: Last Rites will be coming to cinemas from September 5, 2025, and with this date in mind, Warner Bros. Pictures has now affirmed that filming on the film has begun. We can see this confirmed in a picture of a clapperboard for the film that also reaffirms Michael Chaves as the director.

The upcoming The Conjuring: Last Rites will be the ninth instalment of the franchise, which includes three other numbered The Conjuring movies, three Annabelle films, and two The Nuns, the most recent of which debuted last year.

As for when we can expect a trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites, with filming just beginning, we can probably look ahead to one dropping in mid-2024.